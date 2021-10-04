Weather Blog: Dreary again Tuesday, then big changes

Good afternoon!

We’re going on about a week of little sunshine and near or below average temperatures. This week promises a big warm-up and ample blue sky – once we get past Tuesday. Let’s break it down.

Monday Night – Mainly overcast with areas of fog developing in sheltered, narrow valleys. An area of low pressure ridges in from the west along a stalled frontal boundary draped across southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Rain spreads north to about US Rt. 2 with overnight totals of approximately one-tenth to one-half inch, from north to south. Upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday – Rain tapers off in the morning and fog will lift, but clouds remain. It’s an overcast, though dry day with a high temp in the low 60s and a light and variable wind. Near sunset, expect breaks in the cloud cover across northern New York and northern Vermont.

Tuesday Night – Slowly clearing with areas of fog likely. Mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday – Becoming mostly sunny. Near 70 degrees.

We’ll stick with the sunshine and near 70 degree afternoon temps (with overnight lows near 50 degrees) right through the end of the week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault