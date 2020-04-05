Weather Blog: Dreary Sunday followed by early week sunshine





Hey there! Good evening!

Today was a great day if you had a cup half full mentality, how about upper 50s for some with breaks in the clouds allowing temps to rise a bit higher than expected, the April sunshine can do a lot! (As you will find out on Monday) You probably noticed an increase in cloud cover around sunset, that will continue to be the deal as we head through tonight. The cloud deck will allow our temps to only drop to around 40 degrees for a low.

For your Sunday, a good amount of clouds will be around in the morning, a few peeks of sunshine are possible, especially in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. A weakening cold front will allow for a few scattered light rain showers to stick around in the afternoon, it will not be a washout by any means, grab the rain jacket just in case. Temperature wise it will be rather comfortable once again, with highs reaching the lower and middle 50s. Upper 40s in Northern New York.

Early next week, Monday will no doubt be the pick of the week, gorgeous spring weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. Late week we fall back into a winter like unsettled pattern with slightly below normal tempertures and rain/snow showers. Yes, unfortnetly winter is not out the door just yet. The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, favors below average tempertures for us. So a few flakes are still in the works potentially. But for now, enjoy some fresh air on Sunday and certainly open those windows come Monday afternoon!

Have a great night! Stay safe!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki