Weather Blog: Drier and cooler midweek

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Rain rolls by this evening as a cold front swings through. Behind that front, rain may briefly mix with or change over to snow across higher terrain with less than one inch of snow falling before any and all precip is quickly shunted by drier, colder air. The temp drops into the 20s which may allow for some icy, slick spots to form on untreated surfaces.

Wednesday is partly sunny and near average with a high temp in the mid to upper 30s and a light northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and back into the 20s. Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds. Low to mid 40s. Thursday night, increasing clouds. 30s.

Friday, a second cold front takes aim. This brings mainly rain, alongside a gusty south wind of 10-20 mph, though some snow could be possible in the Adirondacks, Green and White Mountains and through the Northeast Kingdom. Any accumulation should be quite minimal, but more on that to come! We’re near 50° Friday before slipping quickly back into those seasonable 30s for the weekend.

Have a terrific evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault