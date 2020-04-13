Weather Blog: Drier, calmer and cooler

Good evening!

It’s been a wet, windy, but warm start to the work week. That’s all about to change as a cold front slides by Monday evening. Let’s take it day-by-day:

Tonight – One last line of showers cruises by, from west to east, immediately ahead of the cold front. That rain, between 5 PM and 10 PM may be moderate to even heavy with a few rumbles of thunder through southern Vermont. Once that line races off to the east, however, we will be abruptly drier overnight with a slowly clearing sky towards daybreak Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the wind doesn’t settle as quickly as the rain. The wind shifts from out of the southwest to out of the due west and sticks around at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph even by sunrise. Low temp, near 40 degrees.

Tuesday – Becoming mostly sunny. 10-15 degrees cooler than today with a high temp of about 50 degrees. West breeze 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy. Near 30.

Wednesday – Partly to mostly sunny. A few rain/snow showers may be possible, but many remain dry as a weak upper level wave cruises by without much atmospheric support. Mid to upper 40s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault