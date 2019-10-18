Weather Blog: Drier, chilly for the weekend





Our mid-October Nor’easter finally pulls away far enough past the Canadian Maritimes to rid us of lingering sprinkles and stubborn clouds. That happens just in time for a fantastic weekend!

Tonight, mostly cloudy at first, but slowly through Saturday morning clouds will break apart and clear. They linger longest over the northern Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom, clearing finally by mid-morning. The temp tonight drops from the 40s into the 30s, with some readings in the upper 20s possible. The brisk northwest wind of 10-20 mph settles slowly, too.

Saturday is mostly sunny seasonable, with top temps in the low to mid 50s. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph. Saturday night, mostly clear and cold. Mid 20s to low 30s. More sunshine follows for Sunday, though a weak wave may allow for an uptick in afternoon clouds with some virga (precipitation falling from those clouds that evaporates before it reaches the ground). Mid to upper 50s. Light south wind 5-10 mph. Monday, mostly sunny. Low 60s.

Our next chance for rain unfolds late Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s not a lot of clarity there on exactly how much rain we get, or the timing. However, it shouldn’t be nearly as impressive as our coastal storm, as this type it’s a quick-moving front cruising in from the west. Stay tuned!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault