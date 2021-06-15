Weather Blog: Drier, cooler Wednesday

Good evening!

Showers and t’storms will taper off Tuesday evening by sunset, with clouds clearing quickly after that. Drier air arrives on the heels of a northwest wind to about 10 mph, which will help keep fog from developing in most locations – though some isolated patches through sheltered valleys cannot be ruled out. It’s a cooler night, dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow, mostly sunny. Upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday night, mostly clear. Mid and upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday, mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s. More humid and a touch warmer on a sunny Friday; closing in on 80°. The chance for thunderstorms and beneficial rainfall return Saturday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault