Weather Blog: Dry and clear conditions remain into Sunday

Happy Saturday!

After yet another sunny day with highs peaking in the mid to upper 70s, can you guess Sunday’s forecast? Well if you said sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, you are correct! Tonight we do cool off nicely with low humidity. Lows in the upper 40s, perfect to crack that window open before bed!

Sunday clouds increase late with a few showers arriving Monday morning. Clouds look to dominate Monday but some sunshine may breakthrough towards the afternoon. Highs on Monday in the mid-70s. A big pattern change occurs into Tuesday as temperatures skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s.

Warm weather remains into most of next week with even a few thunderstorm changes Wednesday and Thursday afternoon along with scattered showers. Have a great rest of your holiday weekend and make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn