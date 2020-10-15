Weather Blog: Dry but breezy Thursday

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, but breezy! Expect winds to be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Temperatures are toasty, climbing into the low to mid 70’s with a few more clouds and a spot shower for the North Country by late afternoon.

Tonight: Wind settles down and rain showers will over spread the region as our cold front pushes in, and rain is sticking around through the early morning hours Friday as morning low fall to the 50’s

Friday: Expect widespread steady rain through much of the day, with a couple breaks for the late morning hours. Temperatures climb to the upper 50’s

Friday Night: Expect moderate to at times heavy rain for eastern Vermont to push in past midnight, with lighter rain expected in western Vermont and the North Country. After midnight cold air begins rushing into the upper levels of the atmosphere changing over some of those rain drop into snowflake. Now if your living in the Northeast Kingdom, or the higher elevations of the Green or the Adirondacks you have the chance for seeing a few flakes, with a quick dusting to a half inch for folk above 1500′.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1.0 for folks west of the spin of the Greens and 1-2″ for folks east of the Greens.

Wrap (and snowflakes) wrap up Saturday afternoon, with a little bit of sunshine break out for the broad valleys.

We stick with a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, with temperature climbing into the mid 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley