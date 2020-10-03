Weather Blog: Dry conditions return into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A few showers linger this afternoon and evening with highs peaking near the mid to upper 50s. Tonight partly cloudy skies remain with dry conditions. Low temperatures will be chilly with light winds, falling back into the 30s for many locations. By Sunday high pressure moves in which looks keep us dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures peak near 60 degrees. Winds south 5-10 mph.

As we move into early next week a few weak disturbances look possible, bringing a few light shower chances into late Monday, otherwise we stay dry. Sunshine remains into Tuesday before more widespread rainfall looks to develop into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures do warm back into the mid to lower 60s by mid week.

Have a great rest of your weekend and enjoy the foliage! Most locations are near peak conditions this weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn