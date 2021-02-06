Weather Blog: Dry tonight, light snow develops Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

Snow showers linger into early this evening before we see some breaks in the cloud cover overnight. Winds will remain southeast 5-10 mph. Overnight lows fall back into the teens for most, single digits in the higher terrain.

Sunday will start off dry but light snow will move in and fill in across the region, moving from southwest to northeast. Snowfall accumulation looks to range from around 1-3″ in the valleys and around 3-5″ in the higher terrain (above 1500 feet) and southern portions of Vermont, where you are closer to the center of low pressure. (Timeline and a look at totals below:)

Another storm system looks to arrive by Tuesday, right now it is looking to be weak, but model guidance is still shifting so stay tuned for any updates, we will take it one storm at a time. Looking into next week another storm system looks to move through Friday, again uncertainty remains high as it is still about a week out.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn