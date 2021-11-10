Weather Blog: Dry with increasing clouds Thursday

Good evening!

Wednesday morning’s rain cleared out in time for a gorgeous day with ample sunshine and a brisk breeze. We’ll stay clear tonight, but unsettled weather highlights much of the forecast.

Tonight – Mostly clear with patchy fog, though widespread and dense fog development is not anticipated due to abundant dry air. Mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Nearly calm.

Thursday – Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds throughout the day. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Light south wind 5-7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy. Near 40 degrees.

Friday – Rain likely, of one-third to one inch with downsloping wind gusts across higher terrain to 40 mph possible. Low to mid 50s.

Saturday – Partly sunny with rain or snow showers likely by Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low 50s.

Sunday – Morning rain or snow showers then more clouds than sun. Low to mid 40s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault