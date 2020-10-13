Weather Blog: Drying out midweek, then more rain

Good afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday bring dry, sunny and mild weather. However, there’s more rain (and possibly mountain snow) headed our way to close out the week. As always, let’s break it down.

Tonight – The last, now light, showers move through this evening with a slowly clearing sky overnight. As those mid-level clouds peel back, it’s likely areas of dense fog form. The temp dips into the upper 30s to mid 40s with a light south wind of just 5 mph or less.

Wednesday – Morning fog lifts and we enjoy a mostly sunny day with a top temp that’s just slightly above average, upper 50s to low 60s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph. Wednesday night, mostly clear to partly cloudy. Mid 30s to low 40s.

Thursday – Clouds increase steadily by the afternoon with a strong south wind sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts to 35+ mph. That strong south wind is out ahead of an approaching cold front, that will eventually stall and fizzle out as it reaches us. The warm southerly wind pushes the top temp close to 70 degrees. Thursday night, mild and windy. Mostly cloudy, too. Near 50 degrees.

Friday – An area of low pressure develops to our south along that stalled boundary and races north. By the afternoon, widespread moderate to heavy rain arrives, with 1-3″ totals possible in Vermont and New Hampshire especially – as of this point, lighter rain is on tap for New York, but that all depends on where the front stalls. Mid to upper 50s.

Saturday – Friday night into Saturday morning, cold air down to around 850 mb may mean rain changes to snow across our mountains peaks and mixes down to around 2000′. Several inches of slushy, wet snow could be possible at summit level with, at this point, little to no accumulation expected where most of us live and drive. More details to come as the week plays out!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault