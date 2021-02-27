Weather Blog: Drying out tonight, warm Sunday forecast

Happy Saturday everyone!

A messy start across the region today as rain showers remain in the valleys, with a wintery mix in higher terrain. This will push our of the region by tonight as a weaker area of high pressure moves through, with just a few showers remaining. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows mild, near 30 degrees for most. Winds remain southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks to feature mainly dry conditions, shower chances will increase however into the afternoon and overnight. Winds stay south at 5-10 mph keeping the warm airmass in place, allowing for high temperatures to peak in the lower 40s. Sunday night rain showers remain, as lows stay mainly above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday’s forecast is looking tricky. We have a frontal system approaching the region that will drop temperatures rapidly into Monday night and Tuesday. We could see some convective snow showers leading to snow squalls Monday evening after a mainly dry late morning and early afternoon. We will have to keep a close eye on this forecast. Winds look to pick up Monday night with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs Monday peak in the upper 30s, but fall into the single digits by the overnight and remain in the teens Tuesday as some sunshine returns.

Have a great weekend! – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn