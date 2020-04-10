Weather Blog: Drying trend this weekend with another warm-up!

Good Friday evening everyone!

After many higher elevation picked up some snowfall today, we slowly begin to dry out as we progress into the weekend. We remain chilly this evening with overnight lows falling close to freezing. Snow showers will linger, especially in the mountain areas. Here is a look at some of the snowfall totals across Vermont as of this evening.

As we move into Saturday low pressure scoots out of here and allows us to finally dry out. A mainly quiet weekend is in store with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. A few mountain snow showers linger Saturday morning. Some sunshine is even possible in the afternoon as clouds begin to break. Saturday night lows fall close to freezing once again.

A dry start to your Easter Sunday. However our next storm system moves in late Sunday bringing increasing cloud cover and a few rain shower chances. Highs on Sunday peak in the 50s before we really warm up into Monday with highs near 60 degrees. Rainfall becomes widespread on Monday, heavy at times with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. River flooding may become an issue as snow melts and rainfall becomes steady.

Have a great weekend everyone and enjoy the dry time while we have it!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn