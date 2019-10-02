Weather Blog: Early October chill takes over







Good evening!

Just as we hit sunset this evening, clouds started to break apart over northern New York and Vermont. Without the added benefit of some sunshine, that clearing continues tonight and temperatures tumble.

They bottom out in the 30s by daybreak Thursday, with a few locations in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom briefly visiting the upper 20s. There’s some sunshine around Thursday morning to hopefully take the edge of a crisp start to the day, but clouds will start rolling back in during the afternoon. High temp, low to mid 50s.

Thursday night into Friday morning, rain is back. This go-around, however, rainfall totals will remain under one-half inch. Nighttime lows hit the 40s in most valleys, but make it to the 30s across our region’s mountains where a few summit snowflakes, the first of the season, could be possible. Friday, rain wraps up before lunchtime and clouds, yet again, clear in the afternoon. Low to mid 50s with a breezy north wind. Friday night, clear and cold, mid 20s to mid and upper 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and still very Fall-esque. Mid 50s. Near 40 at night, then back into the upper 50s or low 60s Sunday. Clouds increase Sunday with rain, heavy at times, returning Sunday night into Monday.

Have a fabulous Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault