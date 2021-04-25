Weather Blog: Early Week Chill, Late Week Rain







I hope everyone is having a relaxing Sunday. Rain drops have been falling but it hasn’t been anything substantial. Sunday’s rain has been enough to lightly dampen things and perhaps keep you inside. It’s the kind of set up that has you yelling, “Either pour or let the sun come out! Pick one!” Showers will end Sunday night and our wind will swing around and come at us from the northwest. It’ll be a cold wind that gusts near 30mph and drags overnight lows into the upper 20s & low 30s.

Monday will be a much brighter day, except in the NEK, but the wind stays strong all day. Sure, highs will be in the 50s and your sunglasses will be on but northwest winds gusting 20-30mph will make it feel a whole lot colder! Tuesday, expect more sun with highs in the mid 60s.

As we expected, the middle and end of the week has trended cooler and wetter. So it remains a good news, bad news kind of situation. Good news for those (that should be all of us) that want rain, bad news for those who wanted 80°. Have no fear, there will be plenty of time for warm weather in the next several months. We’re looking at a train of disturbances that will bring rounds of rain to our entire area starting Wednesday night and lasting through the first part of the weekend. We’ll have a better idea on exact timing of the rounds as we get closer but I can tell you now that it won’t be raining during that entire stretch but the odds of a decent soaking are increasing. The aforementioned disturbances will be riding along a front that’ll be draped over the northeast. How warm you get will depend on which side of the front you’re on. Most of us will have highs in the 60s but the farther south you are, the better shot you have at the 70s. Meanwhile, lows will be in the 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker