Weather Blog: Elevation dependent snowstorm lasts through Friday

Rainfall has been heavy and widespread at times across the region today. Rainfall will begin to transition over into snowfall for locations mainly above 1500 feet starting around 8pm this evening. That is when Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect and last until 8pm Friday.

Snowfall accumulation will be HIGHLY dependent on your elevation. Most areas below 1000ft will not see any snowfall accumulation. The bulk of snowfall is expected for locations above 1500 feet where around 6-12″ is possible. The southern Green Mountains will most likely see the most from this system, as localized areas could see above 12 inches, especially for mountain peaks. Closer to 2-6″ in locations under Winter Weather Advisories, including Essex County in New York and Washington and Orange counties in Vermont. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Valley areas may see a mixture of some snow and rainfall but with no accumulation expected.

Things being to taper off by Friday night and a few showers many linger early Saturday otherwise we stay cloudy.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn