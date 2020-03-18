Weather Blog: Enjoy the sunshine, winter weather rolls back in for Thursday

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with high cirrus clouds streaming in by late afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Tonight: Precip rolls in after midnight, with rain and snow showers primarily focused over our southern zones, south of rt. 2 but a few flurries may creep northward. Temperatures fall to the mid 30’s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers exit by late afternoon. Total snow accumulations stacking up to around a dusting to 2″ with a bit more through the Southern Greens. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s nearing 50!

Friday: It’s a one-two punch with a low-pressure system bringing a round of showers early Friday morning and another batch by afternoon. A rumble of thunder or two not out of the question! Temperatures climb to the low to mid 60’s

Saturday & Sunday: A few passing clouds and a flurry or two not out of the question, otherwise were mostly sunny with temperatures back into the upper 30’s