Weather Blog: Even colder next week

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Light rain and mountain snow showers zip by from west to east this afternoon before drying up overnight. Some summit snow showers or flurries are still possible early Saturday, but the general trend throughout the day is one of clearing as high pressure ridging briefly builds in.

Tonight, the temp falls into the 30s – a tad milder than last night – before rebounding into the low to mid 40s tomorrow afternoon. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph. Clouds increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low 20s to near 30 degrees.

Sunday is the trickier of the two days this weekend. A strong area of low pressure passes way to our north in Canada, dragging a piece of shortwave energy and a front through our neck-of-the-woods. This is a very fast-moving system. Precip begins as a rain/snow mix at 1500-2000′, before changing to all rain (which is where we stay for the duration of the event in broad valleys) across New York during the morning and Vermont and New Hampshire by Sunday afternoon. Around 0.25-0.5″ of rain falls before tapering off Sunday night into Monday morning. At the conclusion, some slushy, wet snow may be possible again down to around 1500′, but we’re really only looking at a coating to perhaps an inch or two away from mountain summits. Most will stick with either all rain or a rain/snow mix with little to no accumulation. The wind, from the south, will be quite strong, however, hitting 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph. High temp, mid to upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday are overall much drier days, though an occasional rain or terrain-driven snow shower with minor accumulation across higher elevations is not out of the question. Monday, we hang onto highs in the 40s, but much colder air arrives midweek. Tuesday features a top temp in the mid to upper 30s, while Wednesday keeps us shivering in the mid 20s to low 30s. Overnight temps dip into the teens to low 20s before we get back closer to average by Friday.

Have a terrific weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault