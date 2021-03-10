Weather Blog: Even warmer Thursday, but clouds return

Good afternoon!

High temperature records are in jeopardy Thursday as we cruise right along into the 50s and 60s. However, clouds roll in tonight and bring a slight chance for a few spot showers throughout the day, alongside a gusty south wind. Let’s break it down!

Tonight – Increasing clouds with a south wind of 10-20 mph. The temp drops into the low 30s to low 40s and holds steady there into daybreak Thursday. Through larger valleys, as dewpoints and lower level moisture rises, additional snowmelt is likely. In colder terrain, puddles or smaller areas of standing water may refreeze.





Thursday – More clouds than sun with a few morning sprinkles, then a better chance for still very light rainfall, on a hit-or-miss basis, by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals from Thursday and Thursday night are generally less than 0.10″, with perhaps a few isolated 0.25″ totals, mainly in New York. The temp rebounds quickly into the mid 50s to low 60s, perhaps breaking a few standing high temperature records. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Thursday night, drying out, but still cloudy. 30s to near 40°.





Friday – Becoming partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Mid to upper 40s. Light west wind 5-10 mph. Friday night, a second cold front (a follow-up to Thursday’s) sneaks by with a flash freeze possible as temps plummet into the 20s. Also, scattered snow showers or even a couple of squalls are anticipated, primarily over northern zones.

Saturday – Gradually become partly to mostly sunny. Upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Teens to low 20s.

Sunday – Partly sunny with a few higher terrain snow showers. Mid 20s to low 30s. Breezy northwesterly wind. Sunday night, partly cloudy. Single digits to low teens.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault