Weather Blog: Expect sunny skies and seasonable temperatures Friday

Happy Friday everyone!

A chilly and frosty start for many today, you may need to pre-warm that car before heading out. Temperatures in the 30s this morning warm into the mid to upper 50s for most this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies remain until later this evening. Clouds begin to increase along with rain chances into the first half of the weekend. A spotty shower isn’t out of question near the international boarder this evening. Otherwise, we do stay dry tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to lower 40s.

Saturday we track a front beginning to move through the region. Ahead of it gusty winds out of the south usher in warmer air. Highs on Saturday peak near 70 degrees. Into Saturday afternoon showers and even a few embedded storms are possible. By the evening and overnight we begin to dry out with more sunshine returning into Sunday. Temperatures do fall into the low to mid 50s for Sunday, staying seasonable into early next week.

Have a great day and weekend everyone!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn