Weather Blog: Fall chill sets in through the weekend

Good evening!

Thursday’s front passed with little to no rainfall, but the cold air behind it really packs a punch. Several clear and frosty nights with sunny, but chilly days are ahead of us. Let’s break it down.

Tonight, it’s partly cloudy across northern counties, but mostly cloudy throughout southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Where clouds linger, temps drop off into the mid 40s to low 50s. However, in clearer spots north, the temp plummets into the low 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost may be possible away from broad valleys with widespread frost in the cards for the St. Lawrence River Valley, Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom, especially Orleans and Essex counties. Here, a frost advisory is in place from midnight to 8 A.M.

Friday, we’ll return to a sunny sky overhead, with likely less of an influence from that smoke aloft that’s been streaming over from western U.S. wildfires. Despite the sun, it doesn’t warm up very much. Top temps max out in the 50s with a cool north breeze of 5 to 15 mph, gusting occasionally to 20-25 mph. Friday night, winds settle and the sky remains clear as the temp plummets into the upper 20s to upper 30s. This is the first of several nights at this mark, which may signal the end of the growing season through higher terrain and of course will lead to widespread frost away from the immediate Champlain Valley and a hard freeze in typically colder areas. You can anticipate these temps Saturday and Sunday nights, too.

During the day, it will be sunny, but still quite crisp. Afternoon highs range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, though the wind is lighter through the weekend, just 5-10 mph but still from the north. Early to mid next week, with the official start of Fall on Tuesday, temps moderate a tad as highs return to the 60s and then eventually nearing 70 degrees. Nighttime lows are milder and more seasonable, too, back into the 40s and 50s.

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault