Weather Blog: Fall like conditions remain to start the workweek

Happy Sunday everyone!

A very fall like day for many as temperatures remaining in the 60s to near 70 degrees along with breezy winds out of the northwest. Winds remain NW at 5-10 mph tonight as high pressure builds into the region. This will allow for any cloud cover we have now to clear out, giving way to mostly clear skies. Lows tonight will be cool, falling into the 40s to near 50 degrees in many spots, espeically the NEK and Adirondacks.

Monday high pressure remains in control meaning we stay sunny and dry. Highs will warm up a bit more peaking in the mid to lowers 70s. Winds become light and variable with high pressure over the northeast. By Monday night clouds increase from the west with more cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday as another system approaches.

Shower chances arrive again late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn