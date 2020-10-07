Weather Blog: Fall storm brings strong winds and thunderstorms

It’s the calm before the storm!

We’re currently in a little bit of a lull, but rain showers are currently cruising into the Saint Lawrence River Valley.

Expect widespread rain with embedded heavy downpours to initially over spread the region later this morning.

Rain will become more scattered in nature for the afternoon, but don’t let your guard down. This is when we are expected strong to potentially severe storms, featuring gusty winds, heavy rain frequent lightning and even the potential for small hail, with a lot of cold air in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Rainfall totals to range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ with a few locations nearing 1.0″… Very beneficial!

Grab the rain jacket, but maybe leave the umbrella in the closet, as winds are ramping up out of the south and will be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts exceeding 35 mph, at time gusting to 50 mph.

These strong winds could lead to downed trees and branches and this increases the chance for power outage. Any Halloween decorations out in the front lawn? It might be a smart idea to make sure they are secured, or take them inside all together.

Showers will wrap up for most after sunset, but a northwest wind will keep upslope clouds and drizzle in the higher terrain. I wouldn’t be terribly surprised if a few flakes fly too!

It’s a cold and raw day Thursday, with a mix of clouds and a few break of sun. Temperatures are only climbing to the upper 40’s and low 50’s but with a northwest winds persisting at about 10-20 mph, windchills will feel more like the upper 30’s to low 40’s BRRRRR!

Happy Windnesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley