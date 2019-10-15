Weather Blog: Fall storm on the way









Good evening!

After a quiet Tuesday, rough weather moves in mid to late week, bringing widespread, heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. The weather is about to change on a dime!

Tonight, it’s still quiet. We’re still under the influence of high pressure with a clear sky and temps falling into the 30s to near 40 degrees. Even Wednesday starts out quiet, with ample sunshine and a temp nearing 60 degrees early afternoon. After midday, clouds increase. A south wind kicks up to between 10-20 mph, with gusts nearing 30 mph. Rain arrives after dinnertime.

Overnight, rain becomes more widespread and doesn’t really relent for Thursday. Heavy downpours are likely and could lead to minor street flooding, especially if storm drains become clogged by leaf debris. As a first area of low pressure moves over the Great Lakes, a second one is spawned off the coast and that moves north providing Thursday’s rough weather. It also allows for that south wind to shift to out of the north, and gust even stronger, perhaps to around 40+ mph. Our first inclination this time of year is to think of those leaves being stripped off of trees, but small limbs could come down, too. A few power outages may be possible.

The temp hovers in the 40s Wednesday night and doesn’t recover much on Thursday. That may allow for mountain peaks (in the 30s) to find accumulating snow, especially in the Adirondacks. Finally Thursday night, rain will taper off, but not before hitting totals of 1-3″, with some locally higher amounts. Smaller streams may flood and larger rivers will run high and fast, but major widespread flooding is not anticipated at this point.

Friday morning, any mountain snow showers or valley rain slowly tapers off. It remains cloudy for much of the day, but it’ll be dry finally to close out the work week. Low to mid 50s. Then, as quickly as the rough weather began, it’s sunny and quiet again for the weekend. Near 60 degrees.

Stick with us over the next few days in case anything changes and for the latest forecast updates!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault