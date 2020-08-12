Weather Blog: Falling dewpoints and abundant sunshine

Boy was it a wild Tuesday evening! A strong line of thunderstorms kicked off by a cold front rumbled through the Champlain Valley, with wild lightning and strong winds from a microburst that caused tree damage in both Burlington & Winooski! The Burlington International Airport even gusted to 51 mph!

It’s a very different weather story Wednesday morning, with a quiet radar, and sunshine breaking out from behind the clouds.

Clouds continue to clear out, and dewpoints will fall from the sticky 60’s to the comfy 50’s this afternoon as yesterday’s front continues to push southward.

Beyond today, the weather is very quiet and dry, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees above seasonable through the end of the week and the first part of the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley