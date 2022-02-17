Mother Nature continues to throw the book of weather at us… Yesterday it was the wind! Check out some of our top gusts!

Although the winds have settled down, we’re still finding sustained southerly winds through out Thursday ranging between 10-20 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

Rain showers are already rolling through north and central zones, with a few heavier downpours mixing in.

The rain becomes more widespread this afternoon as the cold front moves into the Saint Lawrence River Valley and a secondary low pressure system drags in a surge of moisture… on the colder side of the boundary the precipitation to the north and west of Rt 11 flips from rain to snow.

So heavy snow for the SLV, heavy rain else where… that front begins to sag southward, eventually flipping all of the rain to sleet and freezing rain, and then eventually all snow for most by the morning commute…

To Summarize:

🌧️Rain: 0.5-2.0″

🌡️Warm Temps: Melting snow with ~1″ of water

💧Rivers: Rising to or above their banks, ice jams possible

🧊Ice: Glaze up to 0.25″

⛄️Snow: (Along and north of NY Rt.11) 8-12″

⚠️Friday AM Commute: Roads will be icy, detours are possible due to flooding.

With all of the water from the melting snow and rain, a lot of our area rivers will be at or above there banks. Here are some of the rivers we’re watching….

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley