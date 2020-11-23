Weather Blog: Falling temps and rain to start the week

It’s a damp and cold start to this Monday, but just think only a couple more days until turkey and pie is served!

Most of the rain will be wrapping up as we head past noon time, but with colder air draining in from the north there is the potentially for a quick burst of light snow especially for folk living in the Northeast Kingdom and higher terrain. Little to no accumulation is expected and the precip will end after noontime.

It’s a quite and cold night, with Tuesday morning lows falling back into the 20’s, and Tuesday is shaping up to be our sunniest day of the week, with decreasing clouds becoming partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. It’s cold though, with top temperatures reaching the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Turkey day travel is here and unfortunately it isn’t going to be an easy going forecast for those heading home for the holidays (don’t forget about COVID travel & gathering restrictions). We’ll start off Wednesday partly cloudy with light snow moving in by late morning or early afternoon. It’s a quick burst of snow with a dusting to 2 inches expected, with an inch or two more for the NEK and higher terrain. Warmer air will filter in switch snowflakes to rain drops by early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will have ended as you sit down to enjoy your Thanksgiving feast!

Black Friday looks to be seasonable with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s, and another round of rain moves in for Saturday night.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley