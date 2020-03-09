Weather Blog: Feeling a whole lot like spring!

Closings
Today: Boy is it going to be a beautiful day! Expect a few more clouds than what we saw this weekend, but temperatures are a good 10 degrees warmer, in the upper 50’s to low 60’s!

Tonight: Clouds are on the increase and light rain showers are passing through in time for the morning drive. Temperatures fall back to the low 40’s

Tuesday: Expect light rain showers early, becoming more widespread and moderate to heavy through the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 50’s. As cold air rushes through the evening and a quick burst of snowfalls as the system pushes out.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, low 40’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, low 40’s

Friday: Rain showers, as temperatures climb to the upper 40’s

