Weather Blog: Feeling like Fall again soon

Good afternoon!

Ready or not, the cooler weather is back! A cold front is sneaking by from north to south Thursday afternoon and behind it, Fall air is unleashed on the North Country once again. Let’s break it down.

This front is passing without much fanfare other than a noticeable increase in cloud cover, a few spotty showers lingering into this evening and a subtle wind shift, from out of the south to out of the north generally less than 10 mph. Tonight, with clouds hanging around through midnight then gradually clearing Friday morning, the temp will dip into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday, that number only rebounds back into the 60s! Though some will wake up to stubborn clouds, such as in the Northeast Kingdom and over mountainous terrain, the day brings increasing sunshine as we move towards the afternoon. North breeze around 10 mph. Clear Friday night with a low temp in the 40s for most, though colder hollows may bottom out in the upper 30s.

This weekend promises one great day of ‘get outside’ weather and one not-so-nice day. Saturday is sunny, though thin, high clouds begin to stream back in by the afternoon and evening. Mid 60s to near 70 degrees with a light south wind of 5-10 mph. Saturday night, those clouds thicken up with milder temps in the 50s. Sunday, as another front approaches, expect a line of showers marching from to east with a south wind out ahead of that boundary of 10-20 mph. Gusts in the Champlain Valley could exceed 30 mph.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault