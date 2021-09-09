Weather Blog: Feeling like Fall Friday

Good evening!

Wednesday’s cold front has stalled near the coast, as expected, and has kept most of our region locked in under dark clouds – though, with very little rain to show for it across New York and northern Vermont. Southeastern Vermont and New Hampshire have been soggier today, but as the front finally gets a kick and begins moving east, will dry out Friday.

Tonight, scattered showers pop up under a mostly cloudy sky with nighttime lows in the 50s. Wind, light and variable. Tomorrow, our upper level steering current becomes more progressive and the front races away to the east. Morning showers will taper and the sky slowly clears into the afternoon. The wind picks up from the northwest, to 10-20 mph. That combined with highs in the 60s will make it feel like someone hit the fast forward button into October. Friday night, mostly clear. Mid 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday are more seasonable, as we return to the 70s, even nearing 80° in broad valleys Sunday afternoon. It’s breezy again by Sunday, with the wind reaching around 15 mph from the south as a weak front sags south out of Canada, bringing a couple of spot showers. Otherwise, it’s partly to mostly sunny throughout our weekend.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault