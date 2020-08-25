Weather Blog: Feeling like Fall Wednesday

Good afternoon!

A strong cold front is swinging through Tuesday afternoon, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly throughout central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. A breezy northwest wind and tumbling temps behind the departing front will have you feeling like Fall!

This evening, scattered rain and thunder moves south into Massachusetts after about 6 PM. Scattered clouds will initially clear early tonight, but some may roll back in again over higher terrain early Wednesday with a slight chance for a brief mountain sprinkle. The wind remains brisk, though gradually settles overnight and tomorrow. It’s from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Low temp tonight, mid 40s to near 50° for most, but colder pockets of the Adirondacks could briefly dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Wednesday starts out partly sunny, but clouds will roll out. It’s a beautiful, vibrant blue day with a high temp running about 10° below average for late August. That puts us in the mid to upper 60s, and near 70° through southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Wednesday night, under a mainly clear sky, at first, we dip right back into the low 50s and 40s.

Clouds will start rolling in early Thursday morning as a weak wave passes to our southwest. This will provide some rain to the Adirondacks and central and southern Vermont, plus southern New Hampshire. There will be a really sharp cutoff between a mainly dry day near the Canadian border and a soaker near the Massachusetts border. If you miss out on the rain this time around, Saturday promises an even deluge that could bring 1-2+” of widespread, beneficial rainfall. Low to mid 70s to close out the work week and take us into the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

