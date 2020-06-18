Weather Blog: Feeling like summer into next week

Good afternoon!

Summertime heat and humidity stick around through the weekend; only, from here on out, we introduce an almost daily chance for a pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorm.

Tonight – Mostly clear and quiet – but warm. Low temps range from the cool mid 50s to the mild mid 60s. Nearly calm.

Friday – Mostly sunny and again approaching 90 degrees by the afternoon. It is slightly stickier with dewpoints creeping up into the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. This heat and humidity, along with a weak atmospheric disturbance, brings a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Most won’t win the rain lottery, but for those that do, these storms will be slow-moving to nearly stationary, meaning some big soakers! Wind, light and variable.

Saturday & Sunday – More of the same! The temp bounces back-and-forth between the mid and upper 80s daytime to mid 50s to mid 60s at night. Each day carries a chance for an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, with the threat waning after sunset. While no one day carries a promise of rain, the most widespread coverage should be Saturday.





Have a lovely evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault