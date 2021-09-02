Weather Blog: Feels like Fall again Friday

Good evening!

After Ida’s remnant low passed to our south this morning, Fall-like air was ushered in on the heels of a departing cold front. A tight pressure gradient between that low to the east and building high pressure over the Great Lakes to the west, left us with a brisk northwesterly wind that served as the exclamation point on any pumpkin spice lover’s perfect day. Friday once again has us feeling the ‘chill’ (speaking relatively, of course).

Tonight, increasing clouds and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph that does not settle with sunset will largely keep us out of the 40s (aside from a few colder hollow exceptions). Most end up in the low to mid 50s. That increase in cloud cover is brought to the region by a ribbon of moisture pivoting around Ida’s cyclonic flow (centered near Nova Scotia). It may produce a couple of spot showers, particularly across higher terrain and in the Northeast Kingdom, through Friday morning. Tomorrow, becoming partly sunny. Low to mid 60s. Northwest, then west wind 5-15 mph. Friday night, partly cloudy and calmer. 50s.

Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend. That high pressure centered over the Great Lakes finally move in, giving us ample sunshine and warming us into the low to mid 70s. It doesn’t stick around long, though, with a disturbance checking into the lineup Sunday. Expect more clouds than sun here, with scattered rain, especially by the afternoon. It’s not a washout of a day, but you may want to have backup plans if you’re hoping to be outdoors. Late on Labor Day, a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out either. Both days, however, stick with the 70s in the afternoon and 50s at night.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault