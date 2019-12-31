Weather Blog: Festive snow showers ring in 2020

Good evening!

We’re ringing in the New Year with festive snowflakes instead of confetti, though heavier bursts of snow may make it challenging for those out on the roads headed to celebrations this evening.

A round of widespread light snow moves in from west to east this Tuesday evening, but embedded within that mass of blue on FutureTracker will be quick, heavier bursts of snow…or even snow squalls. Drivers should anticipate rapidly changing visibility and road conditions throughout the evening, leading up to just about midnight.

Once 2020 rolls around, the snow will taper off and become more confined to higher terrain where it lingers on Wednesday in westerly flow. That wind, just about 5-15 mph at the surface. The temp tonight falls to the mid and upper 20s, then climbs about 10 degrees through the course of January 1, reaching the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon.

Additional snow of a coating to 1-2″ falls tonight, with those higher totals coming in heavier snow showers or squalls. Through higher elevations, like the Adirondacks, the western slope of the Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom, by close-of-business Wednesday, we’re looking at around 2-6″ of snow. Mountain peaks could see up to 8″.

Finally, by Thursday, we’re enjoying some sunshine. Clouds will pass sparingly, but the quiet weather is brief. We’ll stick with the mid and upper 30s during the day, 20s at night. Friday and Saturday, rain is likely (with some snow mixing in) but showers should generally be light, and we’ll transition back to snow by Sunday. More details to come on that messy forecast as it gets closer!

Happy New Year!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault