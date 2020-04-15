Weather Blog: Few flurries tonight and Thursday with cooler temperatures remaining

Good Wednesday evening everyone!

Many of us seeing some sunshine with clouds today and even a few isolated sprinkles and flurries. Highs today remained close to 10 degrees below average peaking in the mid-40s. Tonight a few snow showers develop again as a weak boundary moves through. Lows fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Thursday a few showers linger with a mixture of sunshine and clouds yet again. Highs peak in the mid to upper 40s again. Clouds will decrease late Thursday with clearing skies Thursday night and into early Friday as we track some more sunshine and dry conditions. Not a bad day tomorrow to head out and get some fresh air! Overall we look to remain slightly cooler than average through the next 8-14 days, but things should return closer to average as we enter May!

Our next chance for rainfall arrives late this upcoming weekend and lingers into Monday! Enjoy this mainly dry stretch and some sunshine!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn