Weather Blog: Few more clouds tonight, remaining mild

Happy Tuesday!

A few clouds move in tonight allowing for more partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows look to stay mild, in the mid to upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds remain south at 5-10 mph. Dry conditions will remain into the start of your day tomorrow.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies along with some afternoon showers that linger into early evening. Rainfall accumulation looks to be less than a tenth of an inch. Highs will be slightly cooler than today, peaking in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

Rainfall chances increase late Thursday and into Friday as temperatures slowly fall back to normal into the weekend. Have a great night.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn