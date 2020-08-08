Weather Blog: Few rain chances this evening and into Sunday

Happy Saturday!

A gorgeous day today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. A few spotty showers and isolated storms are possible before sunset. Tonight we cool into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. A weak system will move towards the region tomorrow bringing some cloud cover and a few shower chances.

Sunday, we begin on the sunny side with clouds increasing towards the noon hour. Temperatures warm slightly above average into the mid-80s. By the afternoon isolated showers are possible as well as an isolated thunderstorm into Sunday night. We remain in the 60s overnight Sunday. Then we track more sunshine along with HOT weather arriving Monday.

The hot and humid weather remains into Tuesday and Wednesday before a front moves through to bring some relief.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn