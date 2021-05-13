Weather Blog: Few showers early tonight, sunny and warm again Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

What a gorgeous day it was today – wall to wall sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A few showers push through around 6-7pm and wrap up by 9pm tonight. We remain partly to mostly clear overnight with lows in the the mid to upper 40s. Winds become light as well.

Friday we track more of the same, a sunny start so grab those sunglasses when heading to work or school. Winds pick up out of the south again with highs warming quickly, peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s by around 2pm. A few spotty showers are possible again into late afternoon, but nothing to widespread. The warm and sunny stretch remains into the weekend as well with highs mainly in the lower 70s.

Our moderate drought continues for the NEK and portions of central Vermont, as no significant rainfall is in the forecast for the next seven days. Have a wonderful evening.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn