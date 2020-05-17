Weather Blog: Few showers into Monday before sunshine and warmth returns

Happy Sunday everyone!

After a sunny start today clouds have increased as we track a few showers arriving tonight. Lows fall back into the 40s overnight with showers lingering into Monday.

Monday clouds slowly decrease by the evening. The best chance for any showers will be southern Vermont and New York. Highs on Monday seasonable in the mid-60s. Dry weather with sunshine looks to remain most of this week beginning on Tuesday.

We look to even climb above average temperature-wise by mid to late week with highs on Friday near 80 degrees in some locations. Something we will have to keep an eye on as it might warrant some air conditioning for the first time this season! Have a great rest of your weekend and have a wonderful work week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn