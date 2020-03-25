Closings
There are currently 79 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Blog: Few showers pop-up Thursday

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

Quiet, mild weather marches on through the rest of the week. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A quick-moving line of mainly light showers cruises by from northwest to southeast along a weak cold front. Rain totals will generally run around 0.10″, if not less. Near 50 degrees. South breeze 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

Friday – Becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 40s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Near 50 degrees.

Sunday – Rain likely. Rain may mix with snow over higher terrain, but little to no accumulation is expected, at this point. Mid 40s.

Have a great rest of the week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog