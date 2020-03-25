Weather Blog: Few showers pop-up Thursday

Good evening!

Quiet, mild weather marches on through the rest of the week. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A quick-moving line of mainly light showers cruises by from northwest to southeast along a weak cold front. Rain totals will generally run around 0.10″, if not less. Near 50 degrees. South breeze 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

Friday – Becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 40s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Near 50 degrees.

Sunday – Rain likely. Rain may mix with snow over higher terrain, but little to no accumulation is expected, at this point. Mid 40s.

Have a great rest of the week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault