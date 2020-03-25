Weather Blog: Few showers pop-up Thursday

Good evening!
Quiet, mild weather marches on through the rest of the week. Here’s the breakdown:
Tonight – Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday – Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A quick-moving line of mainly light showers cruises by from northwest to southeast along a weak cold front. Rain totals will generally run around 0.10″, if not less. Near 50 degrees. South breeze 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Friday – Becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 40s.
Saturday – Mostly sunny. Near 50 degrees.
Sunday – Rain likely. Rain may mix with snow over higher terrain, but little to no accumulation is expected, at this point. Mid 40s.
Have a great rest of the week!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault