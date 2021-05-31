Weather Blog: Few showers remain tonight and Tuesday, warming up

Happy Memorial Day everyone.

It has been a dreary and mainly cloudy day today with cooler than average temperatures. An upper level low pressure system will continue to bring light shower chances into early evening along with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows stay near 50 degrees with winds south 5-10 mph.

A weaker system moves through Tuesday which will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds and the slight chance for showers into early afternoon. Highs will be warmer with winds south, peaking in the mid 70s for most. Sunshine and dry conditions make a return Wednesday with highs near 80. More shower and storm chances arrive by Thursday and Friday ahead of an even warmer forecast into next weekend.

Have a great day.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn