Weather Blog: Few snow showers linger tonight, sunshine returns Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

After some light snowfall across the region, a few lighters snow showers look to linger into the evening hours for your Saturday, and into the overnight. Skies will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures fall back into the teens for most. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

High pressure begins to move in from the southwest, this will allow cloud cover to decrease into the early hours on Sunday, giving way to sunshine for most of the morning and afternoon Sunday. Temperatures will also peak in the upper 20s near 30 degrees. With that sunshine factored in, it will definitely feel pretty nice outside – so enjoy it, because winter weather looks likely again into early next week.

Light snowfall moves in Monday morning and looks to last into the afternoon. The tricky part with this forecast, is warmer air moving in. Many locations look to be above freezing Monday with highs in the mid 30s, so we may see the possibility of a wintry mix. Things warm even more Tuesday and into Wednesday with highs near 40 degrees. As a few weak disturbances move through, it looks to be a mixture of some rain and snow showers.

Have a great weekend everyone!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn