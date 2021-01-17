Weather Blog: Few snow showers remain, cold next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

A few light snow showers still linger in north central portions of Vermont, however we see quiet weather return tonight with overcast skies. A look at some of the snowfall totals around the region can be seen below:

Tonight we stay mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling back into the 20s. Winds remain west at 5-10 mph. As we move into Monday morning, a few light snow showers are possible with overcast skies. We start to dry out into the afternoon with highs peaking near average in the mid to upper 20s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

A few weak disturbances move through mid week that could bring some more light snowfall potential into Wednesday and Thursday. Cold weather arrives though, with below average temperatures looking likely into mid week.

Have a wonderful Sunday and great week ahead!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn