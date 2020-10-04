Weather Blog: Few spotty showers arrive into early week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Clouds increase as we move into tonight with temperatures falling back into the 40s. Winds remain light at around 0-5 mph out of the southeast. Monday a few showers return, mainly in the afternoon with limited sunshine. High temperatures continue to warm, peaking near average in the lower 60s.

By Tuesday high pressure moves into the region which means mostly sunny skies. Temperatures peak slightly above average too with highs near the mid to upper 60s in a few locations. By Wednesday showers arrive again as temperatures start to fall. We remain in the 50s by the end of this week along with sunny skies returning.

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn