Weather Blog: Few storms tonight and Tuesday

Good evening!

I hope you had a fantastic weekend! If your weekend including today, you were rewarded with sunny, seasonable weather (finally). It’s a brief hiatus, however, in this very active weather pattern. This evening, clouds increase with a warm front arriving between midnight and daybreak to bring a few showers and non-severe thunderstorms to mainly northern counties. The temp drops into the 60s with patchy valley fog. Convection will simmer down Tuesday morning, though a second round of showers and thunderstorms bubble up during the afternoon and early evening; this time, primarily throughout central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. While the better ingredients for severe thunderstorms are found throughout southern New England, some strong wind gusts, heavy rain, frequent lightning and even hail are all possible. Upper 70s to upper 80s. South wind, becoming west around 10-15 mph.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault