Weather Blog: Finally back to sunshine and seasonable temperatures

We asked for sunshine, warmer weather, and spring-like conditions, and Mother Nature has delivered!

It’s a tranquil start to the day, Wednesday. Hardly a cloud in the sky and beautiful sunshine sticks with us through the day ahead. Although we are still about 10 degrees below average this afternoon, in the mid 50’s but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the sunshine!

Overnight, conditions remain clear as temperatures fall back into the mid 30’s, but we rebound back into the mid 60’s by Thursday afternoon!

We start off Thursday exactly how we finished Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine, but by noon time you may notice some higher clouds streaming in from the west, filtering the sunshine just a bit.

Those clouds are ahead of a warm front that is poised to bring us rain showers overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

Rain will be with us through the day Friday, temperatures remain seasonable in the mid to upper 60’s

Hoping the leftover clouds and rain showers move out and we sneak some sunshine in Saturday afternoon! With temperatures nearing 70° it’s going to be a beauty!

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley