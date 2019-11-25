Weather Blog: Finally warmer for a few days













Good evening!

Quieter and warmer weather takes us right through Wednesday morning with rain arriving on Wednesday afternoon. By Thanksgiving, it’s cooler again and scattered snow showers linger through much of Turkey Day.

Tonight – Mostly to partly cloudy. Mid to low 30s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny over the Adirondacks into central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy over northern New York and northern Vermont with a very slim chance at a brief sprinkle. Warmer than average by about 5°, mid to upper 40s. South breeze 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid to low 30s.

Wednesday – Mainly dry during the morning, then periods of rain by the afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall totals by midnight reach around 0.25-0.50″. A few 25 mph gusts from the south are possible. Mid 40s.

Thanksgiving Thursday – Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, totaling a dusting to 1-2″ below 1500′ and around 6″ across mountain summits. Low to mid 30s. Breezy northwest wind.

Black Friday – Mostly sunny. Upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault