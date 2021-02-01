Weather Blog: First February winter storm underway

Good afternoon!

Our first Nor’easter of the new month is knocking on the door, in what appears to be an extremely busy first half of February. After this one wraps up Wednesday, potentially two more rounds of significant snow follow by the weekend. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s get you through the next couple of days! This is a long-duration storm.

Tonight, as one area of low pressure moves out of the Ohio River Valley, a secondary low develops near the Delmarva peninsula and drifts north. We get caught up in that energy transfer which creates significant snowfall rates tonight and Tuesday morning, to the tune of around 1″ per hour over eastern New York and northern New England.

As a slug of drier air moves in at the mid levels of the atmosphere, a bit of a reprieve takes place Tuesday afternoon. However, by Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, a third area of low pressure begins to spin up over the Gulf of Maine. With THIS transfer of energy, yet another period of heavy snow kicks off through Wednesday morning.

Finally, the last phase of this storm will be upslope snow showers with the wind shifting from out of the classic coastal storm northeasterly direction, to out of the northwest. Snow retreats into the mountains late Wednesday.

Here’s what that looks like:

As far as snow totals, most areas should count on at least approximately one-half foot of snow. Based on elevation and location, there will be areas of locally higher and lower amounts. The best chances to meet and exceed one foot of snow will be southern Vermont, New Hampshire’s higher terrain and from the Adirondacks of western Essex County in New York, north along the Franklin and Clinton county line. The ratio of this snow will fall somewhere between 10:1 and 20:1, meaning it’s not a very wet, slushy, sticky snow – but more of a powder. That lends to easier shoveling, but also often overachieving totals. Upslope snow into Wednesday evening could also provide that bonus round that takes us a few inches higher.

Click through to check out some model forecast snow predictions:

Let’s talk temps and wind, now. This more-saturated, milder air mass helps us rebound from that bitter weekend. For the next couple of days, the temp will bounce between around 20° at night and near 30° during the day. The wind, though not strong enough to cause widespread outages – they will be more isolated in scale – hits from the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph Tuesday. Blowing and drifting snow will certainly be a hazard to drivers, along with poor visibility. Then, that shift takes us to a northwesterly breeze around 15 mph by Wednesday.

There’s a lull in the forecast for Thursday, then a faster-moving storm sneaks in for Friday. The weekend starts relatively quiet, but late Sunday into Monday could prove to be another extremely snowy stretch with potentially our third storm of the week on the way.

Have a great night! Drive safely tomorrow!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault