Weather Blog: First major snowfall of the season- Here’s what you need to know.

Here comes another batch of snow, and this time I suspect many of you will need the shovels to get out of the driveway Tuesday morning.

First off… what everyone wants to know. How much are we talking?

If you live north of Ticonderoga to right about Island Pond, you’re in a swath of 7-12 inches with a few spots like Jay Peak and Whiteface even higher than that. From about Rutland to Lebanon you can expect 5-7 inches and Springfield to Shaftsbury 2-5″ with just a dusting to up to 2 inches for Bennington and Windham Counties.

Snow starts around noontime Monday, falling the heaviest from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning’s commute will be rough as road crews attempt to keep up with this storm.

As you set out on the roadways during this storm, take it slow, leave yourself some extra time and space between you and the car in front of you. Be prepared for delays, we all forget how to drive in the snow during the warmer months, so get ready for a lot of slowdowns.

Also, it’s a good idea to have your emergency kit stocked with items such as blankets, non-perishable foods (like granola bars), and a first aid kit in case something does happen and help is a few hours away!

Widespread snow wraps up by Tuesday afternoon, but many of us are stuck in the snow globe with snow showers sticking around through Wednesday.

Stay safe out there!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley